Here’s what candidates raised campaigning for state rep. in Districts 70, 76

Voters arrive to cast their ballots in the primary election Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the DeKalb County Administration Building in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

Some candidates seeking seats in the Illinois House of Representatives in Districts 70 and 76 raised more campaign dollars than others, according to new spending records recently released by the Illinois State Board of Elections.

District 70 includes portions of DeKalb, Kane and McHenry counties. District 76 includes portions of DeKalb, Bureau and La Salle counties.

Under state law, any individual or political committee receiving or spending campaign contributions of at least $5,000 over the course of the year is required to report them to the State Board of Elections.

The primary election took place on Tuesday, and the results are expected to be certified March 31.

In the GOP race for State Representative for District 70 was incumbent Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore. He ran unopposed in the primary and seeks a fourth term.

In the 70th Democratic race was Veronica Garcia-Martinez, D-Cortland. She also ran unopposed in the primary and will face Keicher on Nov. 3.

Keicher raised about $27,460, according to state election records. His biggest donors were Midwest Gaming and Entertainment, Sports Betting Alliance, Allstate Insurance Company and Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits.

Keicher’s campaign spent about $24,725, records show.

Garcia-Martinez raised about $1,290, according to state election records. Her biggest donors were Act Blue, A1 Dental and SweetButts Cotton Candy.

Garcia-Martinez’s campaign spent about $658, records show.

In the Democratic race for State Representative for District 76 was incumbent Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa. She ran unopposed in the primary election and seeks a second term.

In the GOP race for State Representative for District 76 was Liz Bishop, R-Peru. She won a contested primary election against challenger Crystal Loughran and is headed for a rematch against Briel in November.

Briel raised about $6,355, according to state election records. Her biggest donors were Zion-Barton, Clayton Residential Home, Barton Senior Residences of Chicago and Central Plaza Nursing Home.

Briel’s campaign spent about $10,959, records show.

Bishop raised about $20,450, according to state election records. Her biggest donors were Don Tracy, Douglas Layhew and Inga Carus.

Bishop’s campaign spent about $11,337, records show.

Loughran raised about $300, according to state election records. Her biggest donor was Dan O’Connell.

Loughran’s campaign spent about $525, records show.