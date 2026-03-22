Easter egg hunts, events in DeKalb County in March, April 2026

DeKalb County families can look forward to various festive egg hunts and community events as Easter approaches on April 5.
Upcoming events and egg hunts include:
DeKalb
- Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St., will offer a free Community Easter Egg Hunt from noon to 1 p.m. March 29. Attendees can search for Easter eggs. Games and lunch also will be offered at 11:30 a.m. For information, visit hillcrestdekalb.com/events.
- The DeKalb County Park District’s annual Kids’ Egg Hunt begins at 11 a.m. March 28 at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road. Children ages 10 and under will be able to hunt for Easter eggs filled with treats and meet the Easter Bunny. Participants must bring their own baskets. For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar/events/kids-egg-hunt-26.
- The DeKalb Park District will hold a Teen Glow-in-the-Dark Egg Hunt from 8 to 9 p.m. April 2 in the Lions Park shelter, 700 W. Taylor St. Teens ages 11 to 18 can search for glow-in-the-dark eggs filled with prizes, candy and surprises. Prizes also will be awarded to the top three participants who collect the most eggs. Glow bracelets and necklaces will be provided at check-in. The egg hunt also features music and games. The egg hunt costs $5 for residents and $6 for nonresidents. Pre-registration is required. For information or to register, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar/events/glow-in-the-dark-teen-egg-hunt.
- Westminster Presbyterian Church’s, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, annual Easter Egg Hunt begins at 2 p.m. April 4. Children will be able to search for Easter eggs. The children must be accompanied by an adult. For information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com/dccvb-event/easter-egg-hunt-wpc-2026.
- The Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., Easter brunch is scheduled to run from 9:30 to 2:30 p.m. April 5. Brunch includes sautéed pasta, made-to-order omelets, prime rib, glazed ham, lobster mac and cheese, salad, soup, charcuterie boards, juice, coffee, soda and tea. The brunch costs $44.99 for adults, $32.99 for children ages four to 12 and is free for children ages three and under. Reservations are required. To RSVP, call 815-756-2345. For information, visit farandas.com/.
Sycamore
- Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave., will host an Easter Bunny Breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. March 28. Attendees can eat breakfast, participate in an Easter Treasure Hunt and take pictures with the Easter Bunny. The breakfast costs $10 for adults and $5 for children.
- The Sycamore Park District’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny event runs from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. April 4 at the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 Airport Road. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee and juice. Children will receive a take-home craft while supplies last. Registration is required and due March 28. The event costs $12. To register, visit ilsycamoreweb.myvscloud.com. For information, visit sycparks.org/calendar/.
- Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St., will host a free Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. April 4. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own Easter baskets. In the event of inclement weather, the hunt will be held indoors. Open play time and cocktails also will be available after the egg hunt. Registration is required. For information or to register, visit blumengardens.com/events/easter-egg-hunt.
Genoa
- The Genoa Park District’s free Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. March 28 at Chamberlain Park, 400 E. Second St. Children will be separated into age groups to fill Easter baskets with eggs and special prizes. Participants also can meet the Easter Bunny. For information, visit genoaparkdistrict.com/special-events/.
Sandwich
- The Sandwich Spring Egg Hunt is schedule from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. April 4 at Knights Park, 1001 N. Latham St. Participants can be separated into age groups for the egg hunt. Attendees also will be able to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. In the event of lightning, the event will be cancelled. Children must be accompanied by an adults and limited to eight eggs. For information, visit sandwichparkdistrict.org.
Cortland
- The Cortland Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Cortland Lions Club, will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. April 3 at Cortland Community Park, 70 S. Llanos St. The egg hunt includes crafts, games, food, pictures with the Easter Bunny and a sensory-friendly egg hunt. The egg hunts begin at 6:15 p.m. and will be divided into age groups. For information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com/dccvb-event/cortland-easter-egg-hunt-2026/.
Shabbona
- Village Bible Church, 209 N. Nokomis St., will host its annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 9 to 11 a.m. March 28. The event features an egg hunt, story time, carnival and prizes. Registration is encouraged. For information or to register, visit villagebible.church/event/2026-03-28-easter-eggstravaganza/.
- The third annual Shabbona Easter Egg Hunt begins at 10 a.m. April 4 at Prairie Crossing, 409 W. Comanche Ave. Children will be able to meet the Easter Bunny and enter for a chance to win an Easter basket. For information, visit dekalbcountycvb.com/dccvb-event/2026-easter-egg-hunt/.