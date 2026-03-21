DeKalb hopes to double city’s Memorial Day parade size this year

Shaw Local 2024 file photo – DeKalb city officials are hoping to double the size of the city’s annual Memorial Day parade this year, in part to help celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb city officials are hoping to double the size of the city’s annual Memorial Day parade this year, in part to help celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary.

The city of DeKalb and America250 committee is encouraging community members to apply to enter the 2026 DeKalb Memorial Day parade to honor DeKalb-area veterans as part of America250 DeKalb.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. May 25 downtown.

The committee’s goal is to increase the number of parade entries by 25.

“As we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding, it is the right time to enhance the Memorial Day parade into a more impactful salute to America’s greatest heroes,” DeKalb mayor and veteran Cohen Barnes said in a news release. “Without our active service members, veterans, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we would not have the freedoms promised to us in the Declaration of Independence. I encourage every community member, organization, and business to help make this year’s parade the tribute our veterans deserve.”

The Memorial Day parade lineup begins at 8:30 a.m. The parade will travel from Locust Street to Linden Place, ending at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place. The parade procession will be followed by first-floor mansion tours and a program on the museum’s lawn.

Shaw Local 2025 file photo – The DeKalb High School Marching Band performs Monday, May 26, 2025, in the Memorial Day parade in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The parade is open to service groups, clubs, labor unions, nonprofit organizations, businesses, government units, youth sports teams and the faith community. Entries should be patriotic and may include vehicles, a banner or American flags. Veteran, city of DeKalb and America salutes are encouraged. Parade entries must not include political banners, organizations or candidates.

Applications are due May 8. To apply, visit tinyurl.com/4dk8vtss or the city of DeKalb website.

Memorial Day events are a collaboration between the city of DeKalb, Ellwood House Museum, DeKalb Park District and community organizations.

For information, email scott.zak@cityofdekalb.com or call 815-748-2396.