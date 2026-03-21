DeKalb County Community Foundation names new board leadership

The DeKalb County Community Foundation has announced new officer leadership for its Board of Directors following its January 2026 annual meeting.

The Board elected Manny Peña of Sycamore as vice president and Frank Roberts of DeKalb as treasurer.

Both bring a strong commitment to community service and a deep understanding of DeKalb County to their new leadership roles, according to a news release.

Frank Roberts (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Additional officers will continue serving in their current positions, including Jim Stoddard of Sycamore as president and Dan Templin as corporate secretary while fulfilling his primary role as executive director of the Community Foundation.

”Effective stewardship of the Foundation’s mission, services, and resources are vital to our impact,“ Templin said in a news release. ”We are grateful to Manny and Frank for lending their talents and passion for community to the leadership of the Board."

The Foundation Board of Directors is made up of volunteer representatives from throughout DeKalb County who govern the organization as thoughtful contributors and connectors to its mission. Board members serve three-year terms and may serve a maximum of nine years. The Board sets policy, establishes strategic priorities, inspires donor engagement, and oversees the use of grantmaking and other Foundation resources.

Manny Peña (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Serving the community since 1993, the DeKalb County Community Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to enhance the quality of life in DeKalb County through endowments and donor services, stewardship, grantmaking, and community initiatives.

Foundation grantmaking areas include arts and culture, community development, environment and animal welfare, education, health and human services, and nonprofit capacity building.

The Foundation manages more than 475 charitable Funds established by generous donors to support needs and opportunities throughout DeKalb County, both today and in the future.

Dan Templin (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

A complete listing of the Foundation’s Board of Directors is available at dekalbccf.org. For questions or additional information about how to get involved with the Foundation’s work, contact Dan Templin at 815-748-5383 or dan@dekalbccf.org.