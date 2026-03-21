Bella Jacobs strikes out 14 in Sycamore win: Friday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Softball

Sycamore 4, Dundee-Crown 0: At Dundee-Crown, Bella Jacobs struck out 14 in five shutout innings. She allowed one hit and walked two.

Callie Countryman and Ellison Hallahan homered for the Spartans. Hallahan, Faith Heil and Kairi Lantz had two hits each.

DeKalb 4, Crimson 2: At Future Champions Sports Complex, Kennedy Latimer was 2 for 2 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored in the win.

Jasmine Rodriguez allowed one hit and one run (unearned) in picking up the win. She struck out four and walked three. Alivia Weber allowed two hits and one unearned run in four innings of relief, striking out seven and walking five.

Plano 12, Indian Creek 3: At Plano, Gretta Oziah had a pair of hits and drove in a run, while Makenna Barshinger scored twice.