Daily Chronicle 2026 baseball preview: 5 players to watch

Cole Latimer, sr., CF, DeKalb
Latimer is committed to NIU for both baseball and football next season. This season, he’s looking to cap his high school career after belting nine home runs last year. He hit .433, reached base at a .563 clip, stole six bases, scored 39 times and drove in 28. The Barbs are looking for their third straight 20-win season and first regional title since 2017 after winning the DuPage Valley Conference tournament last year, and a big year for Latimer will translate to a big year for the team.
Skyler Janeski, sr., P/SS, Hinckley-Big Rock
Janeski had a big year for the Royals, batting .442, slugging .649 and finishing with an OPS of 1.244. He hit four home runs, drove in 27 runs and stole 30 bases. He was dominant on the hill as well, going 4-0 with a 1.51 ERA, striking out 81 and walking 29 in 46⅓ innings. He put it all together in some big games for the Royals, blasting three home runs and pitching a no-hitter against Hiawatha.
Kanon Baxley, so., SS/P, Kaneland
Baxley hit .350 with a 1.036 OPS, two home runs, 15 RBIs and 50 runs scored. He drew 36 walks and stole 14 bases without getting caught once. He also pitched 27⅓ innings over nine games with five starts, going 4-2 with 34 strikeouts, 13 walks and a 2.31 ERA. He did all that as a freshman last year, poised this year for a leap in his second varsity season.
Sawyer Valdez, so., P/IF, Sycamore
Valdez pitched 15⅓ innings over seven appearances, including one start. He was 2-0 with two saves and a 2.74 ERA. There are a lot of inexperienced and young pitchers on the Sycamore staff this year, and if Valdez can emerge as a strong early option, the Spartans will be poised for a bounce-back season.
Blake Ides, jr., C/OF, Genoa-Kingston
After missing 2024 with an elbow injury, Ides recovered last year and was a solid defensive catcher. The Cogs are going to have an inexperienced pitching staff and Ides may be a big part in getting them acclimated to the speed of the varsity game. He hit .273 with a home run.