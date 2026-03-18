Daily Chronicle 2026 baseball preview: 5 players to watch

Cole Latimer, sr., CF, DeKalb

Latimer is committed to NIU for both baseball and football next season. This season, he’s looking to cap his high school career after belting nine home runs last year. He hit .433, reached base at a .563 clip, stole six bases, scored 39 times and drove in 28. The Barbs are looking for their third straight 20-win season and first regional title since 2017 after winning the DuPage Valley Conference tournament last year, and a big year for Latimer will translate to a big year for the team.

Hinckley-Big Rock’s Skyler Janeski tries to beat a Polo baserunner to the bag for a force out during their game last season at Hinckley-Big Rock High School. (Mark Busch)

Skyler Janeski, sr., P/SS, Hinckley-Big Rock

Janeski had a big year for the Royals, batting .442, slugging .649 and finishing with an OPS of 1.244. He hit four home runs, drove in 27 runs and stole 30 bases. He was dominant on the hill as well, going 4-0 with a 1.51 ERA, striking out 81 and walking 29 in 46⅓ innings. He put it all together in some big games for the Royals, blasting three home runs and pitching a no-hitter against Hiawatha.

Kaneland's Kanon Baxley smacks a hit against L-P last season at Huby Sarver Field at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Kanon Baxley, so., SS/P, Kaneland

Baxley hit .350 with a 1.036 OPS, two home runs, 15 RBIs and 50 runs scored. He drew 36 walks and stole 14 bases without getting caught once. He also pitched 27⅓ innings over nine games with five starts, going 4-2 with 34 strikeouts, 13 walks and a 2.31 ERA. He did all that as a freshman last year, poised this year for a leap in his second varsity season.

Sycamore's Sawyer Valdez tries to turn a double play last season during their Class 3A regional semifinal game against Dixon at Freeport High School. (Mark Busch)

Sawyer Valdez, so., P/IF, Sycamore

Valdez pitched 15⅓ innings over seven appearances, including one start. He was 2-0 with two saves and a 2.74 ERA. There are a lot of inexperienced and young pitchers on the Sycamore staff this year, and if Valdez can emerge as a strong early option, the Spartans will be poised for a bounce-back season.

Blake Ides, jr., C/OF, Genoa-Kingston

After missing 2024 with an elbow injury, Ides recovered last year and was a solid defensive catcher. The Cogs are going to have an inexperienced pitching staff and Ides may be a big part in getting them acclimated to the speed of the varsity game. He hit .273 with a home run.