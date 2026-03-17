Daily Chronicle 2026 softball preview: Team-by-team capsules

DeKalb Barbs

Coach: Emma Swan, second season

Last season’s record: (18-16 overall, 6-9 DuPage Valley, lost to Huntley 6-1 in a Class 4A Barrington Sectional semifinal)

Top returners: Kennedy Latimer, so., 3B/1B; Cassidy Cavazos, so., C/P; Jasmine Rodriguez, sr., P/IF; Alaynna Johnson, so., P/IF; Emma Hart, sr., SS/OF; Sydney Myles, sr., OF; Naz Dean, sr., OF/MI; Gabby Kenny, jr., C/IF/OF

Key newcomers: Jeanne Howard, so., 3B/SS/OF; Sarah Foltz, so., 1B/OF

Worth noting: So much talent returns for the Barbs. Latimer and Cavazos showed amazingly strong bats as freshmen. Rodriguez and Cavazos had growing pains in the circle, but another year of experience should help. Hart, Myles and Dean are four-year starters and provide solid experience, with Dean and Myles bringing a ton of speed to the lineup to complement the power of the younger sophomores. There aren’t a lot of holes to fill, but Howard and Foltz are there to step in. And the team has pitching depth as well, with freshman Alivia Weber and sophomore Addison McKinness available if something happens to Rodriguez and Cavazos. Weber and McKinness will split their time between varsity and JV. Last year’s regional title, and winning season, was the first since the team took fourth in 4A in 2016.

Sycamore Spartans

Coach: Jill Carpenter, 20th season

Last season’s record: (29-7-1 overall, 7-3 Interstate 8)

Top returners: Ellison Hallahan, sr. 1B/3B/OF; Faith Heil, sr., OF; Bella Jacobs, sr., P; Kairi Lantz, sr., C/3B; Riley Schuller, sr., C/1B; Addi Armstrong, jr., SS

Key newcomers: Callie Countryman, jr., P/1B; Leah Harbecke, jr. IF/OF; Cami Knox, jr., P/1B

Worth noting: The Spartans have a pretty even split of newcomers and veterans. Jacobs, while the reigning Daily Chronicle Player of the Year, wasn’t a 300-plus innings eater. Now-graduated Dierschow pitched more than 100 innings last year, so Knox, Countryman and even freshman Grace Caldwell will factor into the pitching plans. Carpenter said the pitchers are at their collective best when combined with one another, and the early season will be spent figuring out which combinations work best. Carpenter said the team should be good defensively again this year, even with two big pieces gone. Addison McLaughlin was a staple in center field for four years, and junior Ema Durst stepped away to focus on wrestling. Offensively, Durst and McLaughlin are losses, but the team still has some big bats, including the 2024 Player of the Year, Lantz. Carpenter said it may take some time for the newcomers to get used to varsity pitching, but she expects the offense to get better and better as the season progresses.

Kaneland Knights

Coach: Mike Kuefler, second season

Last season’s record: 19-13 overall, 4-6 Interstate 8, lost 4-3 to Crystal Lake Central in the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional championship game

Top returners: Lillyana Crawford, so., C; Maddie Anderson, jr., OF; Brynn Woods, sr., P

Key newcomers: none provided

Worth noting: Woods is heading to UIC in the fall and is back for her senior campaign with the Knights. In a social media post, Woods said this year’s team is geared up and driven with a different energy about it. Woods’ battery mate, Crawford, is also back after a standout freshman year, and she is also drawing NCAA Division I attention with a recent trip to Northern Kentucky, coached by DeKalb grad Morgan Gerak.

Genoa-Kingston Cogs

Coach: Andrew Freund, second season

Last season’s record: 10-21-1

Top returners: Lizzy Davis, sr., SS; Brooklyn Ordlock, sr., CF; Ari Rich, jr., C; Lily Stiles, sr., INF

Key newcomers: Emma Kuschel, fr., P; Kennedy Smith, fr., P

Worth noting: Davis and her big bat return after smacking 11 home runs last year and a trip to the Netherlands in the offseason to compete internationally. She’s just three home runs shy of the school record. She, Ordlock and Stiles are the only seniors, so the team is going to be young, particularly in the circle. Kuschel and Smith should have an impact for the Cogs pitching.

Indian Creek Timberwolves

Coach: Denver Davis, fourth season

Last season’s record: 6-12 overall, 3-7 Little Ten, lost to Earlville 5-3 in a Class 1A Indian Creek Regional semifinal

Top returners: Gretta Oziah, so., C; Taylor Hulmes, jr., P; McKenzie Greer, jr., 2B; Madison Boehne, so., 3B; MaKenna Barshinger, so., P; Ava Frances, so., OF; Ambigail Gray, so., OF

Key newcomers: Ashley Leifheit, fr., P; Avery Kern, fr., P

Worth noting: Only three seniors graduated from last year’s team, and this year’s roster features no seniors. Oziah, Boehne and Hulmes had big 2025 seasons at the plate. Hulmes will also anchor a lot of pitching talent for the Timberwolves this year.

Hinckley-Big Rock Royals

Coach: Abigail Christensen

Last season’s record: First year with a team since 2019

Top returners: Bella Harding, sr., 2B/LF

Key newcomers: Cameron Michalski, sr., C/OF; Jennifer Hanacek, sr., SS/OF

Worth noting: Harding played on the Somonauk co-op last year, but most of the players are on a high school squad for the first time. The numbers, considering it’s Year 1, are huge, with 17 players out this year. Christensen said there are a lot of rec league players who are looking forward to their first high school seasons. She added that for Harding, it’s special to be able to play on her home field for her senior year. There are six freshmen on the roster, along with three sophomores and five juniors.

Note: Hiawatha is not fielding a varsity team this season.