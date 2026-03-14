Marshawn Cocroft scores 18 as Kaneland takes third in Class 3A with 35-32 win over Leo

The Kaneland basketball team celebrates with the third-place trophy after beating Leo 35-32 on Friday, March 13, 2026 in Champaign. (Eddie Carifio)

Just a few hours after a one-point overtime loss that dashed its hopes for a state title, the Kaneland boys basketball team was back at the State Farm Center playing in the Class 3A third-place game.

It was a much different atmosphere this time around, but Kaneland was still in front of a large student section and was able to hold off a late Leo run for a 35-32 win, taking third and placing at state for the first time since taking second in 1973.

“That student section was awesome,” Kaneland senior Evan Frieders said. “The energy was a little down in the gym, but they definitely helped out, got us some energy.”

Kaneland lost 49-48 to Deerfield in a semifinal Friday in overtime. Marshawn Cocroft tied the game late in regulation, and his 3 at the buzzer in overtime clanged off the rim.

The Knights (36-1) led 30-22 with three minutes left in the third-place game after a Brian Edwards free throw, but the Lions (27-8) scored the next eight points, aided by the final two of Kaneland’s 18 turnovers in the game.

With 53 seconds left, Cocroft found his way to the free throw line and sank both, then 15 seconds later Jalen Carter made a free throw to push the lead to three.

Cocroft fouled Jeremiah Echols on a 3-point attempt, but he only made two of his three free throws. Cocroft connected on two free throws with six seconds left, and Echols’ 3 at the buzzer was short as Kaneland avoided an overtime game for the second time on Friday.

“The loss earlier was very disappointing, but I got one last chance, one last chance to go hard,” said Cocroft, who finished with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and one turnover. “I just went out there and gave it my all.”

Both teams struggled shooting throughout the contest. Kaneland shot 29.3% while the Lions shot 20.8%. The teams missed their first eight combined shots. Leo’s only lead came less than three minutes into the game on a 3-pointer by Brian Kizer, putting the Lions up 3-2.

Connor Kimme answered with a 3-pointer 15 seconds later, and the Lions never led again.

Carter finished with one point, but had 10 rebounds as the Knights finished with a 43-31 edge on the boards. Like Frieders, he felt the student section helped give the team a little push when the game got close.

“We always have a pretty good student section,” Carter said. “They always pop out and support us. It’s a good feeling having a good community. And it’s not just our student section but our community was all there, supporting us. Which was pretty cool.”

Kimme finished with eight points, while Jake Buckley grabbed eight rebounds. Karon Shavers had nine points, eight rebounds and seven steals for the Lions.

Coach Ernie Colombe said he was proud of his team, which went 32-2 last year and reached a supersectional.

“Obviously, we’d love to be playing tomorrow. That didn’t happen,” Colombe said. “But we go 36-1, and our one loss was in a state semifinal by one point. This was a great group of kids who worked extremely hard. We were blessed to have these guys.”

https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/2026/03/14/marshawn-cocroft-scores-18-as-kaneland-takes-third-in-class-3a-with-35-32-win-over-leo/