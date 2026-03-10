DeKalb officials sign ‘civility pledge’ amid rising tensions in government nationwide

DeKalb City Hall along Lincoln Highway (route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

To better promote respectful communication, the DeKalb City Council this week adopted a civility pledge to temper what officials called rising tensions around government nationwide.

The pledge, first introduced by the Illinois Municipal League in 2023, aims to encourage respectful dialogue, reduce conflict, and rebuild public trust across the state, city documents show.

It states, “In the interest of civility, I pledge to promote civility by listening, being respectful of others, acknowledging that we are all striving to support and improve our community, and understanding that we each may have different ideas for achieving that objective.”

The pledge is based on four principles: listening, respecting others, recognizing a shared responsibility for improving the community, and valuing diverse ideas that contribute to that goal.

The pledge was circulated amongst DeKalb city’s elected officials for signatures during Monday’s council meeting.