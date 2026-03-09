DeCarbon Dialogue series set for March 10 in DeKalb

The Kishwaukee River flows through the autumn trees Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb Public Library will host a program for adults to learn about the current state of DeKalb County’s water and how local water issues connect to the climate conversation as part of its DeCarbon Dialogue series.

The free program will begin at 6:30 p.m. March 10 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees will be able to discuss how water fits into climate resilience on the community scale, why it matters, and what’s happening with water locally. No technical background or registration is required.

For information, email brittak@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2100.