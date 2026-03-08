Voluntary Action Center exec to retire at nonprofit that serves DeKalb, Kendall counties, Illinois Valley

Voluntary Action Center Executive Director Nate Kloster speaks at a Legislative Lunch held at the Voluntary Action Center's garage in Sycamore. (Photo provided by Cami Loving)

Voluntary Action Center’s executive director announced plans to retire effective later this year, with a search for his replacement underway.

Nate Kloster, who has led VAC for three years, will retire on Aug. 31, according to a news release. Kloster started with VAC as finance director in 2018.

“It has been a privilege to serve alongside such a dedicated team and community,” Kloster said in the release. “VAC’s mission is carried forward every day by people who believe in caring for their neighbors, and I look forward to seeing the organization continue to grow and serve our region.”

Kloser was noted for “providing steady leadership” as the organization grew, strengthening the Center’s finances and advancing VAC’s mission to promote dignity, health, and self-sufficiency while reducing social isolation, according to the release.

“The Board of Directors is deeply grateful for Nate’s dedication and leadership,” Board President Joel Maurer said in the release. “His thoughtful stewardship and commitment to our mission have positioned Voluntary Action Center well for the future. VAC is well-positioned for its next chapter. Our programs are strong, our team is experienced, and we are confident this transition will build on the momentum Nate helped create.”

Voluntary Action Center Executive Director Nate Kloster (left) receives a donation check from Karen Tryblowski of the Sandwich Rotary Club to assist the Sandwich Meals on Wheels program with the lease of a heat sealer for the meals. (Photo provided by Cami Loving)

The Board has begun a search for Kloster’s replacement, officials said. The full-time executive director role is based in Sycamore and will oversee all aspects of the Center’s operations, including fundraising, program development, financial management and staff supervision. For more information on the position, visit vacdk.org.

The Center provides transportation and food services, including overseeing Meals on Wheels, to the elderly and residents with disabilities in DeKalb, Kendall, La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

The organization staffs about 110 employees with a $9.2 million budget, according to the release.