DeKalb District 428 names new administrator for elementary education

Anthony Jones is DeKalb School District 428’s pick for its next teaching and learning director for elementary, the district announced Thursday, March 5, 2026. (Photo provided by DeKalb School District 428)

Anthony Jones is DeKalb School District 428’s pick for its next teaching and learning director for elementary, the district announced this week.

With the board’s approval on Tuesday, Jones will take over a role currently assumed by the district’s incoming superintendent, Billy Hueramo. Hueramo was tapped for the promotion in January following an independent search to find another top education official.

Jones’s first day on the job will be July 1, according to a Thursday news release.

Hueramo lauded the district’s selection.

“Dr. Jones is an experienced educator and instructional leader committed to academic excellence,” Hueramo said in a news release. “We’re excited to welcome Dr. Jones and continue our commitment to ensure every student has access to high-quality learning opportunities.”

As a veteran education official of more than 15 years, district leaders said Jones will provide building and district leadership. He’s held a variety of education positions in his career, including as a director, interim principal, assistant principal and equity leader.

In his new role, Jones will be responsible for providing leadership, coordination and facilitation in the development and implementation of teaching and learning programs for Kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

Jones expressed excitement about the new opportunity.

“It’s clear that the district is committed to providing and supporting a rigorous and meaningful curriculum that meets the diverse needs of its students,” Jones said in a news release. “I’m excited to use my experiences to continue advancing academic excellence, equity, and strong community partnerships to advance the mission of this dynamic district.”

As Director of Laboratory School for Illinois State University, Jones’ work included strategic planning efforts, support for improvements in teacher compensation, and oversight of major facility upgrades with a focus on student learning and community partnership, according to a news release.

Officials said he’s also leaned into equity throughout his career, prioritizing the review of policies and practices affecting student success by working to remove barriers to ensure that all learners feel supported and challenged.

Jones holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Iowa State University. He also earned a master’s in education from Milligan College in Tennessee and a bachelor’s in exercise and sports science from Iowa State University.

When he’s not working, Jones enjoys spending time with his family and being involved in the community, according to a news release.