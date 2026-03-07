Our View: Sycamore’s statement still avoids the question residents are asking

Sycamore Fire Chief Bart Gilmore speaks at a flag ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, to mark the opening of the Sycamore Fire Department's new fire station, 1351 S. Prairie Drive. The station will replace the aging building at 535 DeKalb Ave. (Photo provided by Sycamore Fire Department)

The city of Sycamore released a lengthy statement Friday about the future of its fire department.

It discussed staffing models, deployment strategies, long-term planning, and the importance of using objective data to guide decisions about emergency services. The statement also announced that retired DeKalb Fire Chief Mike Thomas will assist the city in reviewing operations and evaluating future staffing needs.

Those may be worthwhile efforts.

But for all the words in the statement, one name never appeared.

Fire Chief Bart Gilmore.

Over the past several days, residents have been asking a straightforward question: What is happening with the leadership of the Sycamore Fire Department?

Shaw Local reported Thursday that a firefighter confirmed Deputy Chief Jim Ward is currently serving as interim fire chief. Yet when asked directly about the situation, city officials declined to clarify Gilmore’s status publicly.

Mayor Steve Braser said he could not comment on personnel matters. City Manager Michael Hall offered a similar response while stating that the fire department continues to operate normally and emergency services remain fully staffed.

Now the city has issued a multi-paragraph statement about long-term planning for fire and EMS services.

What it still has not done is address the question residents are asking right now.

Good government communication is not just about releasing statements. It is about answering the questions residents are actually asking.

So far, Sycamore officials have offered assurances that the fire department is operating normally while declining to address the leadership situation that prompted public concern in the first place. That approach may feel cautious inside City Hall. Outside it, it simply feels incomplete.

In the absence of clear information, speculation has filled the void. Online discussions have suggested the situation may be tied to comments Gilmore made earlier this year about staffing levels and response challenges following the Jan. 31 fire that destroyed Tom & Jerry’s restaurant.

Shaw Local has not confirmed those claims. Rumors often spread faster than facts.

But when basic information is withheld, rumors tend to grow.

Leadership of a public safety agency is not a minor administrative detail. Residents reasonably expect to know who is responsible for leading the department that responds when homes catch fire, accidents happen, or medical emergencies unfold.

Because those answers have not been provided publicly, Shaw Local has filed a request under the Freedom of Information Act seeking records related to the leadership of the Sycamore Fire Department and any changes to its command structure. The Freedom of Information Act exists for moments like this, when questions about public institutions persist, and the public deserves clearer answers.

In the meantime, the city’s latest statement reads less like an answer and more like a discussion of future planning while residents are trying to understand the present.

Sycamore’s firefighters continue to serve the community every day. Residents deserve the same level of straightforward communication from the officials responsible for overseeing the department.

Until that happens, the questions surrounding the leadership of the fire department will remain, not because the public wants speculation, but because it has been given little else.