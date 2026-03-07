Learn how to repair books at DeKalb library workshop

Shaw Local file photo – Adults and teens can attend a beginner workshop at the DeKalb Public Library to learn how to repair personal books. (Scott Anderson)

Adults and teens can attend a beginner workshop at the DeKalb Public Library to learn how to repair personal books.

The free workshop will be from 2 to 4 p.m. March 8 in the library’s lower-level Zimmerman Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn how to assess damage, perform simple repairs, photocopy missing pages to tip in, and archivally test and store delicate items. Participants can bring a worn book for repairs and assessment.

Repair techniques include preventing water damage, tightening hinges, pencil erasing, book corner reinforcement, torn pages and text alignment, and tipping in a loose page. Library materials will not be repaired. No registration is required.

For information, email emilyk@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 6106.