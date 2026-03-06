Our View: Sycamore residents deserve answers about fire department leadership

Fire trucks and emergency vehicles sit in the new garage on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Sycamore Fire Department's new fire station, 1351 S. Prairie Drive. The station will replace the aging building at 535 DeKalb Ave. The department held a ceremony Tuesday to mark the opening. (Photo provided by Sycamore Fire Department)

When rumors about the leadership of a city’s fire department begin circulating online, the public deserves a clear answer.

Instead, Sycamore residents have received something closer to a bureaucratic shrug.

Shaw Local reported Thursday that a Sycamore firefighter confirmed Deputy Chief Jim Ward is currently serving as interim fire chief. The development follows widespread social media speculation that Fire Chief Bart Gilmore had been placed on administrative leave.

Yet when asked directly about the situation, city officials declined to clarify.

Mayor Steve Braser said only that he “can’t comment on personnel matters.” City Manager Michael Hall echoed the language in an email, writing that “the city doesn’t comment on personnel matters,” while adding that the fire department “continues to operate normally” and that emergency services remain fully staffed.

None of those statements answered the most basic question: Who is currently leading the Sycamore Fire Department?

That matters.

Personnel files deserve privacy. Employment disputes are often governed by legal constraints. No one is suggesting city officials should publicly discuss internal disciplinary details or confidential employment records.

But leadership of a public safety agency is not an obscure administrative detail. It is a fundamental fact about how local government operates.

Residents should not have to rely on anonymous confirmations or social media posts to learn who is in charge of their fire department.

The situation is made more confusing by the timing. The apparent leadership change comes just weeks after the city celebrated the opening of a new Fire Station No. 1 on South Prairie Drive, complete with a public ceremony and parade hosted by Gilmore. It also follows a City Council meeting on Monday that included a closed executive session to discuss personnel matters, a legally permitted but private discussion that offers the public little insight into what decisions may have been made.

Executive sessions serve an important purpose. They allow sensitive employment issues to be discussed candidly.

But they do not eliminate the responsibility to communicate basic information once those discussions affect how the city government functions.

Later Thursday morning, Hall told Shaw Local that Mike Thomas, former DeKalb fire chief now retired, would be taking over as Sycamore Fire Department interim chief on March 9. And then vaguely referenced a plan by the city to begin a search for a “permanent fire chief,” without mentioning Gilmore.

The issue here is not whether Chief Gilmore should or should not be on leave. The issue is transparency.

Local government works best when officials provide clear, straightforward answers to straightforward questions. When basic facts are withheld – even facts as simple as who is currently leading a city department – the vacuum is quickly filled by rumor.

That is exactly what happened this week.

Social media posts spread rapidly. Residents began asking questions. And instead of clarity, the public received carefully worded statements that revealed almost nothing.

This kind of communication strategy may feel safe inside City Hall. It rarely builds confidence outside of it.

Local government depends on trust. That trust is built not through carefully worded non-answers, but through clarity about how public institutions operate.

Residents should not have to piece together the leadership of their fire department from anonymous confirmations and online speculation. When questions arise about public safety leadership, the answer should be simple and direct.

Transparency is not a burden for the government. It is part of the job.