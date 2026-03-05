Isaac Willis, Indian Creek dominate boards, negate Nolan Price’s 25 points in sectional semi win over Woodland

Indian Creek's Isaac Willis eyes the hoop as Woodland's Brezdyn Simons and teammate Nate Berry defend during a Class 1A Amboy Sectional semifinal on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at Amboy High School. (Scott Anderson)

Isaac Willis said there’s not a lot to his rebound strategy, especially entering a game in which he knows he and his Indian Creek teammates have a height advantage.

“My mindset is see ball, go get ball. That’s really all there is to it,” Willis said. “That’s all there is for me for rebounding. That and don’t hit a guy on accident. That’s how big a guy I am.”

He saw ball, got ball 13 times as the Timberwolves dominated the boards against Woodland, rolling to a 58-43 win in a Class 1A Amboy Sectional semifinal on Wednesday.

Indian Creek (26-6) finished with a 36-8 advantage on the glass and held the Warriors (25-10) to one live-ball offensive rebound.

“We know on a nightly basis they’re going to be bigger and stronger,” Woodland coach Connor Kaminke said. “That’s something that’s been our issue all year but it’s never really something we accept. To me, rebounding isn’t a skill, it’s a mindset.”

Logan Schrader had a steal and layup with 4:40 left in the first, giving the Timberwolves their first lead of the game, 6-5. They never trailed again.

Woodland kept things close throughout, thanks to the 3-point shooting of Nolan Price, who finished with 25 points, seven made 3-pointers, crossed over 1,000 points for his career and moved into second place all-time for most 3s made in a season in state history with 156.

“I wish I could say I’m surprised, but that’s Nolan,” Kaminke said. “The senior season Nolan has had has been one of, if not the best in Woodland history. Nolan’s a gamer. He’s going to show up when the lights are on. I’m proud of him. I wish we could have had that effort in a win.”

But aside from Price’s 9-for-15 shooting performance, the Warriors struggled to make shots and Willis and the Timberwolves refused to allow them second chances.

The Warriors pulled to within as close as six to start the third, but the Timberwolves used a 10-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to open a 47-30 lead and put the game out of reach.

“Nolan Price, he’s an unbelievable shooter, but I thought we withstood that,” Indian Creek coach Nolan Govig said. “We didn’t panic. We continued to work the ball and get it inside, which I thought was the big key for us.”

Willis finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Parker Murry made all six of his shots, finished with 15 points and grabbed seven boards. Schrader had 15 points, five rebounds and two steals to help the Timberwolves beat the Warriors for the second time this year. Indian Creek won 49-41 at the Seneca tournament in December en route to winning the title.

The win sets the Timberwolves up for another rematch of a team they beat in December in Friday’s sectional final. They’ll face Marquette, which they beat 62-33 in Shabbona, though the Crusaders were without leading scorer Alec Novotney in the loss.

Willis said the team feels pretty good heading into Friday’s rematch, and if they do what they do, he’s excited to see how they do. The winner of the game advances to the Joliet Central Supersectional.

“We understand how important Alec Novotney is to their team, so we understand he’s going to make a huge difference,” Govig said. “I think it’s going to be a ... battle. We’re going to have to play hard if we want a chance to win.”

Price also had a team-best three rebounds for the Warriors. Jaron Follmer had five points and four steals.

Kaminke said this year’s team tied the program record for wins in a season, won a regional for the first time in 37 years and won a conference title for the first time in 47 years.

“Obviously, you don’t want this thing to end,” Kaminke said. “Even if you go all the way through state, you have so much fun with these guys, you don’t ever want it to end. But looking back now, as the dust settles, I could not be more proud of this group of kids, but more importantly, the seniors who have built the foundation of this program the last four years.”