Illinois Extension’s chronic pain management webinar series begins March 5

The University of Illinois Extension will offer a six week “Take Charge of Your Pain” webinar series for community members ages 18 and older with chronic pain to better understand symptoms and build chronic pain management skills.

The free webinars will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. March 5, 12, 19, and 26 and April 2 and 9 online.

Attendees will learn about medication management, pain relief techniques, nutrition, and physical activity. Participants also can receive shared support and guidance to promote healthier daily routines and strengthen confidence.

“One of the best parts of the ‘Take Charge of Your Pain’ series is that participants stay in control,” Family life educator Robin Ridgley said in a news release. “Each week, they choose from topics such as overcoming worst-case thinking, movement, and nutrition, and turn what they learn into personalized action plans.”

Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/PainManagement.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email rridgley@Illinois.edu.

For information, email rridgley@Illinois.edu.