Luke Badal scores 29 as H-BR wins 1,000th game in program history: Wednesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 72, St. Edward 55: In a Class 1A Hinckley-Big Rock Regional semifinal, Luke Badal scored 29 points for the Royals, who picked up the 1,000th win in program history.

Marshall Ledbetter scored 13 for H-BR, which will face Parkview Christian in the regional final at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner heads to the Class 1A Amboy Sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Indian Creek 57, Somonauk 41: In a Class 1A Somonauk Regional semifinal, Parker Murry scored 18 points for the Timberwolves.

Payton Huber added 15 and Isaac Willis 12. The Timberwolves advance to face MCC Academy in the regional final at 7 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to a Class 1A Amboy Sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Sycamore 86, Boylan 70: In the Class 3A Boylan Regional semifinal in Rockford, Isaiah Feuerbach scored 24 points and Josiah Mitchell had 18 for the Spartans.

Marcus Johnson finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Logan Hodges had 12 points and Xander Lewis had 10 points and seven assists.

The Spartans will face Woodstock at 6:30 p.m. Friday for the regional title. The winner will advance to the Class 3A Woodstock North Sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.