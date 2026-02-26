DeKalb County Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications

Applications are open for the 2026 Spinoso Masters Scholarship, with the support of John and Vivian Spinoso through the Spinoso Masters Scholarship Fund at the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

The scholarship application is included in the Foundation’s Universal Application, which opened Feb. 1, according to a news release.

Eligible post-graduate students can apply at dekalbccf.org/scholarships by the April 1 deadline.

“The scholarship has awarded over $400,000 to local graduates since its inception,” DeKalb County Community Foundation grants and scholarships manager Sara Nickels said in a news release. “John and Vivian Spinoso have a deep commitment to supporting advanced education, and we are thrilled to offer this generous scholarship again this year.”

The scholarship is open to graduates of DeKalb County high schools who are pursuing a master’s degree or higher at an accredited institution, in any field of study.

For full eligibility details and application instructions, visit dekalbccf.org/scholarships. For additional questions, contact Sara Nickels at 815-748-5383 or s.nickels@dekalbccf.org.