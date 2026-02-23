Here’s what’s happening at Somonauk Public Library in March

The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., will host several programs and events in March.
The events schedule includes:
- Tot Tales: 11 a.m. March 4, 11, 18, and 25. Attendees will be introduced to books, hand motions, songs, and rhymes. The program is intended for newborns to children aged 3. Registration is required.
- Stories and Crafts: 11 a.m. March 5 and at 3:30 p.m. March 17 and 27. The event includes crafts, stories, songs, and snacks. The event is open to children ages four to seven. Registration is required.
- Happy Pi Day: 1 to 2 p.m. March 14. Participants can play math games. Pie will be served. The program is intended for residents ages six and older. Registration is required.
- Paws For Reading: 4 p.m. March 26. Attendees will be able to read for 15 minutes to Fox Valley therapy dogs. The event is open to children in first through fifth grades. Registration is required.
- Chapter Club: 6:30 p.m. March 30. Participants can discuss books and do an activity. Book copies are available at the front desk. The club is intended for children ages seven to 10. Registration is required.
- Take Home Book Boxes for Tweens and Teens: March 2. The boxes feature library books and book-related surprises. The take-home box theme is “Illustrated Classics.” Due to limited supplies, registration is required.
- Spring Break Hangout for Tweens and Teens: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 in the library’s Children’s Program room. The hangout includes crafts, puzzles, games, and Legos. Snacks will be served. The hangout is open to tweens and teens.
- Tween and Teen Craft- Bling a Book: 6 to 8 p.m. March 2. Attendees will be able to decorate books with rhinestones. Participants can bring their own books. Supplies will be provided. The program is intended for tweens and teens. Registration is required.
- Tween and Teen Paper Shamrock Wreaths: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 16. Participants can create paper shamrock wreaths. St. Patrick’s Day treat will be served. The event is open to tweens and teens. Registration is required.
- Tween and Teen Tie Dye: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 30. Attendees will be able to bring a shirt to tie-dye. Tie-dye materials and white bandanas also will be provided. The program is intended for tweens and teens. Registration is required.
- Bingo: 12:30 p.m. March 4, 11, and 19. Participants can play bingo to win prizes. Refreshments will be served. The event is open to adults ages 18 and older.
- Chics with Sticks: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5. Attendees will be able to knit, crochet, sew, or work on crafts. Beginners are welcome.