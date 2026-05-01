Crystal Lake District 155 among those targeted in DOJ probe over gender, sexuality policies

Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155 is among three dozen school systems in Illinois that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating over policies related to gender and sexuality.

The federal agency announced it’s looking into 36 school districts, including how and if they teach about gender and sexuality and potentially into what parent opt-outs are in place, whether bathrooms and locker rooms are single-sex-only and whether access to girls sports teams is limited “based on biological sex,” a Thursday news release from the Department of Justice said.

A District 155 spokesperson was not immediately available for response early Friday.

The DOJ’s new released said it was launching the probe of the Illinois school systems to “determine whether they have included sexual orientation and gender ideology (SOGI) content in any class for grades pre-K-12.”

if it’s determined districts are teaching such content, the investigations will then expand to “whether the schools have notified parents of their right to opt their children out of such instruction,” as well as whether districts “limit access to single-sex intimate spaces (such as bathrooms and locker rooms) and girls’ sports teams based on biological sex.”

In the news release, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said the division is focused on ensuring parents are not “kept in the dark” about classroom instruction and that schools follow federal law, including Title IX.

The Justice Department emphasized that the investigations are preliminary and that no findings have been made.

A spokesperson for the Office of Gov. JB Pritzker called the investigation led by the Trump Administration a “sham” meant to “punish states the President does not like.”

“The Civil Rights Division used to investigate actual discrimination concerns to ensure all individuals are treated equally under the law, but they’re now focused on belittling the rights and humanity of LGBTQ+ communities,” the spokesperson said.

Other Chicago-area districts named as subjects of an investigation include Country Club Hills School District 160, Center Cass School District 66, Crete-Monee School District 201-U, Elmwood Park Community Unit School District 401, Leyden Community High School District 212, Lyons School District 103, North Chicago Community Unit School District 187, North Palos School District 117, Oak Lawn-Hometown School District 123, Thornton Fractional Township High School District 215 and Will County School District 92.

Check back for updates.