DeKalb city leaders to consider 2026 street maintenance program

A section of Laurel Lane (shown) has been resurfaced as part of the City of DeKalb's $4.5 million street maintenance program for fiscal 2025. (Photo provided by City of DeKalb)

The city of DeKalb could budget $3 million toward its 2026 street maintenance program, according to documents released ahead of Monday’s City Council meeting.

Work is aimed at removing and replacing asphalt pavement on streets and alleys in DeKalb city limits.

Funding for such city services comes from yearly allocations from the city’s capital funds.

Officials will look to provide city staff with direction on the matter during their regular council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

The current street maintenance program, which will mark its fifth and final year, was first established by city leaders in 2022, city documents show.

In March, the City Council will be presented with a new five-year street maintenance plan for review after completion of citywide road condition indexes.

The city’s 2026 program includes $3 million in funds dedicated to road projects, such as resurfacing Hillcrest Drive, from Sycamore Road to Normal Road.

Other improvements are expected, as well. They include:

Alley resurfacing from Fisk Avenue to Pine Street, between North Fourth and North Fifth streets

Alley resurfacing from Fisk Avenue to Pine Street, between North Sixth and North Seventh streets

Alley resurfacing from Fisk Avenue north between North Fifth and North Sixth streets

Quail Run

Highpointe Drive

Scenic Road

Scott Court

Mary Court

Fairway Oaks Drive

Country Club Lane

Wedgewood Drive

Wedgewood Court

Overlook Drive

Overlook Circle

Inverness Court

Greenview Court

Greenwood North

County Farm Road

Market Square Mall

The latter will be reimbursed from the Market Square Special Service Area.

In total, there are 5.95 miles of streets included in the city’s 2026 street maintenance program, city documents show.

The city anticipates giving design and permitting consideration in March, followed by awarding a contract to help enable the program a month later.