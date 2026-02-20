Daily Chronicle boys basketball postseason preview: 5 things to know

Sycamore's Marcus Johnson splits two Kaneland defenders during their January game at Sycamore High School. (Mark Busch)

Unblemished Kaneland leads three local No. 1 seeds

Kaneland hasn’t lost through 29 games this year, but still has its regular-season finale Friday at La Salle-Peru to go. The Knights pulled down one of the No. 1 seeds in the Class 3A Woodstock North Sectional along with Sycamore.

Indian Creek earned a No. 1 seed in the Class 1A Amboy Sectional, with Hinckley-Big Rock a No. 2 seed. Marquette is the other No. 1 seed in the opposite sub-sectional.

All four teams are set up as the highest team in their regionals. The Royals host a regional. They’ll face either No. 10 St. Edward or No. 8 Christian Heritage, then likely battle No. 3 North Shore Country Day for the title.

Indian Creek takes the short ride to Somonauk for its regional, likely getting the hosts in the first semifinal then No. 5 MCC Academy or No. 4 Schaumburg Christian in the finals.

Sycamore heads to Boylan for its 3A regional, opening with either the hosts or Woodstock North, then facing either No. 4 Woodstock or No. 5 Belvidere in the finals.

Kaneland heads to Burlington for its regional, and after facing either IMSA or Prairie Ridge, the Knights will battle either No. 4 Geneva or No. 5 Burlington Central.

If the four local teams can survive, it’s going to make some interesting sectionals.

DeKalb's Aaron Ziga drives around Wheaton Academy's Josiah Nichols during their January at DeKalb High School. (Mark Busch)

Upset-minded DeKalb looks for another regional title

DeKalb won regional titles in 2021, 2023 and 2024, but fielded what amounted to a new team this year. They’ve had their struggles, standing at 11-19 heading into the finale at Geneseo. It’s the first losing season since Mike Reynolds took over in 2019.

But there have been bright spots, notably a win over Sycamore. When things have been good, it’s been a smothering defense that’s led the way.

The No. 4 Barbs host a 4A regional, opening with No. 6 Jefferson. No. 2 Auburn likely awaits the winner in the finals, a Knights team that beat DeKalb 63-31 on Feb. 7.

Indian Creek's Logan Schrader accepts the Little 10 Conference championship trophy in February after their win over IMSA at Somonauk High School. (Mark Busch)

Two sectional finals can have a very local flavor

Should the seeds hold, the Class 3A Woodstock North Sectional championship game will feature Sycamore and Kaneland facing off for the title.

It would only take one upset for No. 1 Indian Creek to face No. 2 Hinckley-Big Rock in the Class 1A Amboy Sectional final. The Royals would potentially face Marquette in the semifinals at Amboy. H-BR and Marquette haven’t faced each other, but Indian Creek beat Marquette 62-33 in December.

The Royals, Spartans and Knights won regional titles last year, while the Timberwolves last won a regional in 2020.

Genoa-Kingston's Cody Cravatta rebounds against Oregon in January at the Blackhawk Center. (Earleen Hinton)

Genoa-Kingston opens with Aurora Central Catholic before things get really tough for the winner

The Cogs (11-19) and Chargers (12-19) meet in the quarterfinal of the Class 2A Rock Falls Regional in Genoa at 6 p.m. Monday. Both teams won their season finales Thursday to snap losing streaks.

The Cogs were on a three-game skid before a 62-59 win against Stillman Valley. ACC dropped five in a row, including losing to a Hinckley-Big Rock team that G-K beat in January, before beating Newark.

The winners will have their hands full when they head west to Rock Falls to face a Mendota (26-5) team that has won 12 straight.

One of Mendota’s five losses this year is to Newman Central Catholic on Jan. 13, which is 29-1. That lone loss came later in January to the Trojans.

Hinckley-Big Rock's Marshall Ledbetter tries to shoot over Newark's Cody Kulbartz during their Little 10 Conference third place game in February at Somonauk High School. (Mark Busch)

Could this be the year someone gets past the round of eight?

The last time a Daily Chronicle team placed in the state tournament was 1973, when Kaneland took second. Five years before that, DeKalb was fourth.

If Kaneland or Sycamore survives the Woodstock North Section, its reward would be a trip to the NIU Supersectional and a likely date with Kankakee, ranked as one of the top teams in 3A all season – a heck of a roadblock.

There’s a lot more balance for Indian Creek and Hinckley-Big Rock, but that also means it’s more likely for one of them to suffer an upset. There’s no superpower like Kankakee potentially awaiting either team in the Joliet Central Supersectional, but there could be a battle-tested team like Marshall, Unity Christian or Fenger.