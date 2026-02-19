Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb names art competition winners

Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb's High School Art Competition participants (Photo provided by Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb )

Brian Bemis Toyota of DeKalb recently held its third annual High School Art Competition between DeKalb, Sycamore, and Somonauk high schools.

The competition was held at the dealership, 1890 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

The students designed and painted wrapped vehicles to demonstrate their art skills. The theme of the competition was “Hometown Pride.” The schools competed to win a cash prize and trophy.

The public also was invited to visit the dealership and vote for their favorite design. First place and $750 was awarded to Somonauk High School. DeKalb High School received second place and $500. Third place and $250 was presented to Sycamore High School.

