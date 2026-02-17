Douglas Roberts named 2025 Clifford Danielson Award winner by Sycamore Chamber

Shaw Local file photo – The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce has honored civic businessman Douglas Roberts, whose family founded DeKalb Ag, with the 2025 Clifford Danielson Outstanding Citizen Award. Chamber CEO Rose Treml (shown) called Roberts a "forward-thinker who serves with intention and results-driven mindset." (Mark Busch)

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce has honored civic businessman Douglas Roberts, whose family founded DeKalb Ag, with the 2025 Clifford Danielson Outstanding Citizen Award.

The award recognizes individuals whose leadership, generosity, and commitment have significantly enhanced the quality of life in the Sycamore community, according to a Chamber news release.

“Doug Roberts is a forward-thinking leader who serves with intention and results-driven mindset,” Sycamore Chamber CEO Rose Treml said in a news release. “He takes the time to ask the right questions about community need, long-term sustainability, and meaningful collaboration before launching a project. Through Doug’s unwavering dedication and thoughtful investment in others, our community is stronger, more vibrant, and better prepared for what lies ahead.”

The Sycamore Chamber is marking the 40th year of the award, and will formally bestow the honor to Roberts at the Chamber’s 109th annual meeting on March 5. Reservations must be made by March 1 to attend. The luncheon starts at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Memorial Hall, 322 Waterman St., Sycamore. For questions or to make reservations, contact the Sycamore Chamber at 815-895-3456.

Roberts has long championed the communities of Sycamore and greater DeKalb County, contributing his passion, time, expertise and resources to strengthen the community in meaningful and transformative ways, according to the release.

Whether through his work with Zea Mays Holdings, his family foundation, or his personal civic involvement, Roberts’ influence can be seen across Sycamore’s business environment, public spaces and charitable landscape.

“He often operates efficiently and effectively as an unseen hand, supporting organizations or causes or projects where he has identified need, and giving them generous support ladled with an equally generous portion of accountability,” one nomination said, according to the release. “He is someone who understands that the best of community service and philanthropic work is often done quietly, without fanfare, and tightly focused on effective means to carry out its intent.”

Another nomination wrote “We often talk about who leaves positive fingerprints on our community, Doug is one of those fingerprint makers. His fingerprints though are often unseen as he preferred to do good work with great humility. The impact of Doug’s work in our community is truly one of legacy.”

“So many things, public improvements, building donations, and charitable initiatives … have happened simply because he is here, because he works, and because he honors his principles in a way that leads to community benefit," another nomination stated, according to the release.

The Clifford Danielson Outstanding Citizen Award is named in honor of Cliff Danielson, longtime President and Chairman of The National Bank and Trust Company and a community leader for almost 70 years.

Nominees must either be Sycamore residents or individuals who have significantly enhanced life in Sycamore and must demonstrate at least 10 years of leadership in Sycamore’s business community.

This year’s annual Chamber meeting’s theme is “The Power of Community,” which Roberts exemplifies well, Treml said in the release.

“Community is strongest when individuals choose to invest in something greater than themselves,” Treml said. “Through his quiet generosity, steady leadership and unwavering belief in Sycamore’s future, Doug Roberts has demonstrated how one person’s commitment can ripple outward to strengthen an entire town. His impact is a testament to the very power we celebrate, when we lift one another up, our whole community rises.”