Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra seeks music scholarship applications

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra is accepting applications for its annual KSO High School Musician Scholarship.

The application deadline is March 15.

The $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to one or more high school student musicians living in DeKalb County who played in a high school instrumental music ensemble and will be members of a college instrumental music ensemble in the fall.

Applicants must write an essay and fill out the application. Students should be prepared to list music and non-music activities and arrange two letters of recommendation. To apply, visit kishorchestra.org/scholarships.

The recipients will be announced during their respective high school awards nights and at the KSO Season Finale Concert: Springtime in Vienna at 7:30 p.m. May 2 in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall at the Northern Illinois University Music Building, 550 Lucinda Ave., DeKalb.

For information, email musicoutreach@kishorchestra.org.