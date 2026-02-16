Kishwaukee College Foundation creates memorial nursing scholarship

The Kishwaukee College Foundation recently announced the creation of the Cheryl Safford-Sawallisch Memorial Nursing Scholarship in honor of 1998 nursing graduate Cheryl Safford-Sawallisch.

The scholarship will provide Kishwaukee College nursing students with support. The scholarship will prioritize applications from students who come from low-income backgrounds, are single parents or students on a single income, according to a news release.

The scholarship fund was created by Safford-Sawallisch’s children Ben Safford, Elizabeth Safford, Patrick Safford and Joseph Sawallisch. She worked as a registered nurse since graduating from Kishwaukee College. Safford-Sawallisch passed away in May of 2003.

“We saw what our mom went through to work multiple jobs and go to school so she could create a better life for all of us,” Ben Safford said in a news release. “I think she would be really proud and appreciative that we are in a position to give back and help others in similar situations.”

She studied nursing to build on her certified nursing assistant credentials at Kishwaukee College. Safford said he recalls his mother working many late nights and early mornings as she provided and cared for her children and pursued her education.

“After she settled into her new life as a registered nurse, we saw that sense of accomplishment and relief, knowing we wouldn’t have to struggle anymore,” Safford also said in the release. “It can be difficult to go to school and take care of kids, and we want students to know this scholarship is available to them. When they are applying, we hope they know there is something special about this scholarship and why we want to help.”

The Kishwaukee College accredited nursing program prepares students to become fully licensed registered nurses.

“This generous donation greatly benefits future Kishwaukee College Nursing students in need of additional support to complete their education. It has been a privilege to work with Cheryl’s family to support our students and honor her legacy as a mother and provider,” Kishwaukee College Foundation executive director Courtney Walz said in a news release.

The Kishwaukee College Foundation manages more than 110 scholarship, program enhancement, and college need funds.

For information, visit kish.edu/foundation.