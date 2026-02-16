‘Dessert and Dialogue’ discussion series set for Feb. 19 at Ellwood House

The “Dessert and Dialogue” discussion series logo (Photo provided by the Ellwood House Museum )

The Ellwood House Museum will partner with the DeKalb County History Center to hold the next part of its “Dessert and Dialogue” discussion series.

The free event will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 19 at the museum’s visitor center, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

Attendees will be able to connect with neighbors. Participants also can develop an understanding of shared history.

Registration is encouraged. To register, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org.

The “Dessert and Dialogue” discussion series is part of the Arts in Action project, a collaboration between the DeKalb County History museum and Ellwood House Museum to share an accurate and inclusive local history account.

For information, call 815-895-5762.