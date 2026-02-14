Lightbeam Players to perform ‘Conversations at a Dead Man’s Grave’

The DeKalb Public Library will host a performance of the Lightbeam Players production of the play “Conversations at a Dead Man’s Grave” for residents ages 10 and older.

The free performance will begin at 2 p.m. Feb. 15 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

“Conversations at a Dead Man’s Grave” tells the story of May Thompson who meets a girl named Sage claiming to be her half-sister while visiting her brother’s grave during his disappearance’s one-year anniversary. Sage provides proof of her story being true, but May can’t escape the feeling that something is wrong. She begins to unravel the mystery of her brother’s disappearance and learns you might not be able to trust things in your own head. No registration is required.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.