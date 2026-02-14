Give DeKalb County 2026 nonprofit registration open through April 1

Eligible nonprofit organizations must be DCNP members by March 1 and register for Give DeKalb County by April 1 (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Eligible nonprofit organizations are now invited to register for Give DeKalb County 2026, with registration open through April 1.

Now in its thirteenth year, Give DeKalb County is an annual fundraising event for local nonprofits to raise awareness and support for their work.

Online giving takes place from midnight to midnight on May 7, at GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

To participate in Give DeKalb County 2026, organizations must be: 501c3 nonprofits, based in or serve DeKalb County, legally registered with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, and 2026 DCNP members by March 1.

Online registration and full eligibility details are available at GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

Give DeKalb County is organized by the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership (DCNP), a program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation. Since its launch, the event has raised more than $12.8 million.

“As we launch Give DeKalb County 2026, now is the time for nonprofits to confirm their eligibility and sign up at GiveDeKalbCounty.org,” DCNP Ben Bingle said in a news release.

In addition to May 7 online giving, donors can also give by check between April 23 and May 7 using a printable donation form available on the website. Donations from Individual Retirement Accounts are also accepted following the mail-in guidelines.

“Last year, thousands of donors gave over $2.1 million during Give DeKalb County,” Bingle said. “This incredible generosity strengthens local communities and demonstrates the far-reaching impact of donor support.”

DCNP raises funds for the Bonus Pool and each Give DeKalb County donation is boosted by a percentage of these dollars.

The Bonus Pool is is possible through support by: Anne C. Kaplan, Anonymous, Beth Prestegaard, Cheryl and Paul Callighan, Curran Family, Dan and Kathy Schewe, DeKalb County Community Foundation, Green Closet Creative, Heartland Bank and Trust Company, James and Karen Buck, Jane and Steve Lux, Jonamac Orchard, Karen Grush, Kris and Barry Aves, Lynne Waldeland, Manny Pena – American Family Insurance, Mark Mannebach and Erika Schlichter, Mary Lou and Phil Eubanks Fund, Meta, Scott and Kristin Miller Family, Sharon Tourville, State Farm – Keicher Insurance Agency, Stephen Kalber, The Hook Jones Group, The Suter Company, Transformation Through Rhythm, Turner Family Charitable Fund, and Wrennhouse Fund.

The following media sponsors donate advertising and promotional support: 94.9 WDKB, 98.9 WLBK, 102.3 The Coyote, 107.1 WSPY, Banner Up Signs, city of DeKalb, the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce, LePrint Express, Local Exposure, OC Creative, OLT Marketing, the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce, Sandwich Public Library District, Shaw Media and the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce.

Contact Ben Bingle at 815-748-5383 or dcnp@dekalbccf.org for information about becoming a Community Partner or Media Sponsor, or with questions.