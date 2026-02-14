DeKalb library to offer tarot and romance program Feb. 16

Adults can learn about the connection between personal relationships and tarot during a program at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free program will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about iconic tarot cards, romantic archetypes and how tarot can create conversation and reflection between themselves and loved ones. The program will be led by tarot reader Annie Hex. No registration is required.

For information, email amyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.