Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Chronicle

DeKalb library to offer tarot and romance program Feb. 16

Tarot cards

Tarot cards (Submitted photo)

By Shaw Local News Network

Adults can learn about the connection between personal relationships and tarot during a program at the DeKalb Public Library.

The free program will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Participants can learn about iconic tarot cards, romantic archetypes and how tarot can create conversation and reflection between themselves and loved ones. The program will be led by tarot reader Annie Hex. No registration is required.

For information, email amyf@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2150.

LocalDeKalb CountyDeKalb County Front HeadlinesDeKalb
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois