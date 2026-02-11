Genoa-Kingston boys and girls hoops win: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle Sports roundup

Boys basketball

Genoa-Kingston 58, Dixon 56: At Dixon, Jack Peterson scored 17 points to lead the Cogs to the win over the Dukes in the Big Northern Conference. Kash Sunderlage added 11 points and Trevor Rhoads and Caleb Krueger tossed in eight apiece for G-K (9-16, 2-6).

Indian Creek 60. Somonauk 39: At Somonauk, Parker Murry scored 17 points to lead the Timberwolves in the Little Ten. Payton Hueber added 11 and Faustino Mora 10 for IC (20-5, 6-2).

Hiawatha 71, Mooseheart 60: At Kirkland, Jackson Davenport scored 25 points and Aidan Cooper added 16 as the Hawks defeated the Ramblers. Kamden Rasmus added 12 for the Hawks (12-13).

Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 44, Hinckley-Big Rock 39: At Hinckley, Presley Meyer scored 26 points to lead the Cogs (16-15) to the win over the Royals.

Anna Herrman scored eight points to become the fifth all-time leading scorer in H-BR history. Payton Murphy added 19 points.

La Salle-Peru 50, Kaneland 29: At La Salle, Amani Meeks scored 10 points as the Knights fell in the Interstate 8 Conference. Kaneland is now 18-12 overall and 6-4 in conference.

Sycamore 43, Morris 41: At Morris, the Spartans edged Morris in the Interstate 8.

Women’s basketball

UMass 75, Northern Illinois 54: At DeKalb, Nevaeh Wingate scored 15 points as the Huskies fell to the Minutemen in Mid-American Conference play. Marta Hermoso added 13 for NIU (5-19. 2-10).