Foundation names new community engagement manager

The DeKalb County Community Foundation has named Kyle White its new community engagement and Youth engaged in philanthropy manager, according to a news release.

White joined the Community Foundation in October 2024 as the part-time YEP Manager, where he serves as the lead staff advisor for the Youth Engaged in Philanthropy program. In that role, he works closely with the youth-led YEP Executive Committee to guide high school members through meetings, volunteer activities, and grantmaking decisions, while fostering leadership and community engagement.

In his expanded role, White will support the foundation’s community engagement efforts, including outreach, relationship-building, and initiatives guided by the Foundation Board. His combined position strengthens the connection between youth leadership and broader community engagement across DeKalb County.

“We are excited that Kyle has taken on an expanded role at the Foundation,” grants and community initiatives director Jolene Willis said in a news release. “His experience leading our Youth Engaged in Philanthropy program, combined with his skills in outreach and relationship building, make him an outstanding addition to our community engagement efforts and collaborative initiatives across DeKalb County.”

White holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and has spent more than 30 years working with students and nonprofit organizations in DeKalb County, according to the release.

“This past year with YEP has been a fruitful, collaborative time of asking, ‘What could happen in our community?’” White said in the release. “I look forward to growing into this expanded role and asking that same question. I am thankful for the additional opportunity with the Foundation.”

For information on YEP or the Foundation’s community engagement work, contact Kyle White at k.white@dekalbccf.org or 815-748-5383.