No water in Shabbona, boil order to take effect when it returns

Welcome to Shabbona, IL sign on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

The village of Shabbona has lost access to the public water works after a water main break, and residents will be under a boil order whenever water pressure is restored, village officials said Wednesday.

Village officials announced the water shutoff notice on social media at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They wrote that a water main break caused the village to turn off the water supply.

“We do not have an ETA for repairs at this time,” officials wrote in the post. “We apologize for the inconvenience and will restore service as quickly as possible.”

Water troubles won’t immediately end for Shabbona residents when the water returns. Officials wrote that the village will be under a boil notice for at least 24 hours after the water pressure is restored.

The circumstances surrounding the water main break and ensuing boil notice are similar to what occurred in Cortland earlier in the week.

Cortland Mayor Mark Pietrowski said a water main break prompted officials to shutoff water in the town while repairs were made on Sunday. Just as Shabbona will have to do, Cortland waited until water samples sent to a lab were analyzed before the boil notice could be lifted.

The boil notice in Cortland was lifted Tuesday morning, Pietrowski said.

Shabbona officials have not indicated a timeline for the water main repair, but said the boil notice won’t be lifted for at least 24 hours after the repairs are made.