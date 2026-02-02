Cortland boil order still in effect Monday afternoon

Shaw Local file photo – Cortland residents remain under a boil order as of Monday afternoon, after a water main break on Sunday caused government officials to urge people not to drink the city’s water supply for the time being.

The boil notice means Cortland residents should not drink, or cook with, the water coming from the faucets in their homes without boiling it for at least five minutes, according to information shared by the town’s top official, Cortland Mayor Mark Pietrowski.

Around dinner time Sunday, he told the town via social media that a town-wide boil notice was issued because of a water main break. The break was repaired Sunday night, but the work required the town to shut off its water supply.

Pietrowski said he understands some may have preferred more notice, but the emergency situation demanded a prompt decision.

“[W]e got word out as soon as possible when everything was already going to be impacted,” Pietrowski’s post read.

In an update, he acknowledged that the Cortland Elementary School was among the locations impacted by a lack of water pressure on Sunday night.

The lack of flow also impacted plumbing across Cortland homes. Pietrowski said residents can still flush their toilets, but they must place water in the back of the toilet after the flush.

“It is recommended you can purchase gallon waters and bottled water for any water needs,” Pietrowski wrote. “If water is placed in the back of toilets they can still be flushed.”

In another follow-up social media post Monday morning, Pietrowski said the town’s Public Works Department was sending samples of the city’s water supply to be tested.

At about 8 a.m., he said the results of the water samples, which would clear the way for the boil notice to be lifted, could take 24 hours or more to be received.

The boil order remains in effect as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.

