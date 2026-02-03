Hiawatha’s Aidan Cooper, G-K’s Presley Meyer reach 1,000 career points: Monday’s Daily Chronicle roundup

Boys basketball

Hiawatha 70, Ashton-Franklin Center 39: At Kirkland, Aidan Cooper reached 1,000 points for his career, scoring 13 in the Hawks’ win.

Jackson Davenport led Haiwatha with 25 and Cooper Weigartz scored 16.

Cooper reached the mark on a free throw at the end of the third quarter. He is believed to be the program’s first 1,000-point scorer since Aaron Hintzsche reached the mark in 2006.

G-K's Presley Meyer

Girls basketball

Rockford Lutheran 54, Genoa-Kingston 32: At Genoa, junior Presley Meyer scored 10 points and became the seventh girl in G-K history to reach 1,000 career points.

Ari Rich also scored 10 for the Cogs. Meyer also broke her own school record for assists in a season when she recorded her 88th.

Kaneland 59, Bartlett 25: At Bartlett, Grace Bruncheen scored 19 points and Ansley Ruh scored 10 in the win.

Midland Varna 56, Indian Creek 35: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves didn’t score in the first quarter of the loss.

Gretta Oziah scored 14 for IC.

Parkview Christian 66, Hinckley-Big Rock 22: At Yorkville, Payton Murphy scored 10 points in the loss.

Grils bowling

Interstate 8 tournament: At Morris, Sycamore was second with 5,854 pins and Kaneland was sixth with 4,113.