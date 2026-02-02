Here’s how much money some of DeKalb’s top employees earned in 2025

DeKalb City Hall along Lincoln Highway (route 38) in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

Some police leaders were among the highest-paid in DeKalb city government last year, and 12 employees made at least $170,000.

Of the top 10 highest earners in fiscal 2025, four were in leadership positions with the DeKalb Police Department.

The city allocated $42,160,327 in its fiscal 2025 budget toward personnel and salaries, which represents about 79% of the city’s $53.3 million general fund budget, documents show.

Of that total, about two-fifths is reserved for the police department’s $17.8 million budget. That made for a 7% increase over the $16.6 million budgeted in the prior year. City leaders for the past several years have beefed up police and fire budgets, a plan officials have previously said is meant to increase hiring and prioritize public safety.

By law, the state requires municipalities to share salary information every year for all employees who earn more than $75,000 in total compensation.

This measure is in line with the amended Illinois Open Meetings Act and Illinois Pension Code.

The law requires municipalities to make a public disclosure on their website within six business days of adopting the annual budget in order to maintain compliance.

Some top earners in DeKalb city government in fiscal 2025:

DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd earned $197,307, making him the top-paid employee in the city last year. Byrd’s earnings were about a 2% increase over the $192,677 that he earned in 2024.

Assistant City Manager Bob Redel was the second-highest paid employee, earning $193,650. It was about 6% more than the $181,399 that he earned in 2024.

City Manager Bill Nicklas was the third-highest paid employee, earning $193,171, including $166,379 in wages and $3,250 in allowances. Nicklas’ earnings were about a 2% increase over the $188,065 that he earned in 2024.

Fire Chief Mike Thomas earned $189,773, about 2% more than the $185,071 that he was paid in 2024.

Deputy Police Chief Jason Leverton earned $179,855, about 3% more than the $173,189 that he was paid in 2024.

Police Cmdr. Steve Lekkas earned $174,041, about 3% more than the $167.711 that he was paid in 2024.

Police Cmdr. Chad McNett earned $174,041, about 3% more than the $167,711 that he was paid in 2024.

Director of Utilities, Transportation, and Engineering Bryan Faivre earned $173,991, about 2% more than the $169,885 that he was paid in 2024.

Police Cmdr. Craig Woodruff earned $173,867, about 3% more than the $167,533 that he was paid in 2024.

Human Resources Director Michelle Anderson earned $172,799, about 3% more than the $167,707 that she was paid in 2024.