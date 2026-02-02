City of DeKalb supports Class VI wine bar with $6.3K grant

Thomas Sherman, owner of Class VI Wine & Charcuterie, looks at one of the bottles of wine Friday, April 28, 2023, that will be available at the new restaurant located at 214 E. Lincoln Highway, in DeKalb. Sherman is a U.S. Army veteran. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The DeKalb City Council has offered financial aid to a local spot known for its wine and charcuterie in the city’s downtown.

Class VI wine bar and charcuterie, 214 E. Lincoln Highway, has been awarded $6,378 from the city.

The funds came in the form of a one-time grant made possible by the city’s Architectural Improvement Program.

“It’s nice to have the city work for you,” owner Tom Sherman said.

Sherman had recently approached the city with an emergency request for funding assistance.

Council action was meant to help pay for the repair of a walk-in cooler refrigeration system in the establishment.

Sherman said the system had died.

“I had lost a bunch of food,” Sherman said. “This [was] helpful. It was around $2,000 worth of food.”

The program, since its inception, has helped area downtown businesses and establishments pay for a variety of things, including electrical, mechanical and plumbing upgrades, water damage repair, fire alarm and suppression systems, facade renovations, and more.

According to the city, funds are granted as a forgivable loan, but require the applicant to maintain the improvements for a period of five years. Money comes from the city’s tax increment financing district.

In a 5-0-1 decision, the council retroactively gave city staff the authority to pay the costs associated with the repair. Mayor Cohen Barnes abstained from voting because he owns commercial properties within the city’s downtown TIF district.

Had it not been for the grant funding, Sherman said he would have kept chugging along.

But he said he was thankful for the city’s support.

“It helps defray some of the cost,” Sherman said.