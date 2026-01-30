Tails puppy adoption event is Saturday in Sycamore

Shaw Local 2023 file photo – The Sycamore Public Library will partner with Tails Humane Society on Saturday to offer people a chance to adopt puppies from the shelter. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

The Sycamore Public Library will partner with Tails Humane Society on Saturday to offer people a chance to adopt puppies from the shelter.

The adoption event runs from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 31 at the library, 103 E. State St.

Attendees can meet puppies available for adoption, learn about the adoption process and connect with Tails Humane Society staff and volunteers. No registration is required.

“This event reflects what we value as a Library,” Sycamore Public Library assistant director Jill Carter said in a news release. “We are here to connect people with resources, with one another, and with opportunities to do good in our community. Partnering with Tails Humane Society is a natural extension of that work.”

The event also aligns with the library’s “Warm Tails for Cold Nights” Winter Reading Challenge running through Feb. 27. The challenge encourages reading, exploration and activities participation. Prizes will be awarded. Participants can track progress through the Beanstack app or website.

For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org or the library’s social media pages.