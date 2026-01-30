Meet one of the DeKalb artists behind city’s America250 art installation project

Artifex Studio owner Elisa Boughner is all smiles on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, standing next to one of the pieces in her art gallery. (Megann Horstead)

Every piece of art has a story to tell. For Elisa Boughner, the artist behind one of DeKalb’s forthcoming public art installations, this is no different.

Boughner, a DeKalb resident and alumnus of Northern Illinois University, recently pitched her idea to city leaders to create a walkway lighting installation.

She said she had long been inspired by seeing how towns, such as DeKalb, decorate their downtowns with festive lights during the holidays.

“It’s such a cool vibe,” Bougher said. “It just made the downtown feel really amazing.”

That idea has since gained momentum.

This week, the City Council threw support behind Bougher’s idea as part of the city’s efforts to commemorate the nation and its 250th anniversary this year.

Mayor Cohen Barnes expressed his support Monday.

“I’m really happy about this project,” Barnes said. “I can’t wait to see the fruition of it. I’m super excited.”

In her pitch, Boughner proposed the walkway feature 15 aluminum lanterns that would be illuminated nightly year-round to showcase different images of prairies cut out of metal.

It’s a fitting theme to establish, too.

“I think that considering that this town, DeKalb, used to be just all prairie,” Boughner said. “The lanterns that I have proposed have a lot of different ... images of prairies around them.”

Boughner runs and operates Artifex Studio, an art gallery downtown at 235 E. Lincoln Highway. The establishment opened its doors almost a year ago.

The walkway where the installation will be constructed occupies space between Artifex Studio and There’s Fun In Store.

The piece, once complete, will consist of 15 aluminum lanterns hanging suspended in the air along the walkway with lights used to accentuate the path.

More and more towns are turning to public art to beautify their communities, including Aurora, Rockford, Elgin, Naperville, St. Charles and Evanston, to name a few.

Boughner said she’s pleased to see the excitement around public art in DeKalb.

“It happens a lot in small towns,” she said. “It’s starting to, I think. Public art – it has proven to be. When there’s public art, it brings people in. It brings tourism in. So, it brings money into the town."

Officials said the city has been looking at different ways to beautify that alley for years.

Boughner said she looks forward to carrying out her vision of the installation for the city.

She specializes in oil painting, glasswork and sculpture.

“I think that the city wants to make it a priority ... for the whole city because I think they want to bring everybody together now,” Boughner said. “You know, how divided it is. I think getting the lighting there, trying to make a space where everyone can be ... will be nice.”

Boughner said she envisions the walkway becoming a popular draw for the area.

“People like to take photographs, if they’re in town, with public art,” she said.

The installation will be supported by sales tax dollars from the city’s fiscal 2026 budget set aside in the America250 DeKalb fund. The total cost to the city is $53,400, documents show.

With the city’s support on Monday, Boughner said the plan is to begin installation of the walkway lighting in April or May.

Maintenance will be minimal for the piece once it’s installed, she said.

“The only thing would be the lights,” Boughner said.

During the council meeting, Scott Zak, the city’s communications and engagement manager, briefed the public on what the America250 DeKalb Committee has been up to.

Zak said the committee has made progress and meets monthly.

“When we first started this, we realized that this was a chance to do something bigger than just fireworks and activities,” Zak said.

The committee has planned six months of programming for the year, officials said.

DeKalb Township is planning to help the community plant 250 trees to mark the nation’s 250th anniversary.

DeKalb Rotary Club intends to hold a bike decorating contest in May.

DeKalb County government plans to host a 250th anniversary ceremony on July 8 in front of the courthouse in Sycamore.

The city is getting in on the festivities with some additional initiatives of its own, including another public art project.

The DeKalb City Council this week approved an agreement to allow artist Kirsten Sandlin of Memphis to create a new mural (rendering shown) on the exterior of the building at the corner of East Lincoln Highway and North Seventh Street. (Rendering provided by City of DeKalb)

The City Council this week approved an agreement to allow artist Kirsten Sandlin of Memphis to create a new mural on the exterior of the building at the corner of East Lincoln Highway and North Seventh Street.

Barnes emphasized the importance of the community coming together to pause for patriotism.

“It’s just that we are all so busy,” he said. “Our lives consume us with kids, grandkids, relationships, work, you name it. It’s going to be really easy to blink, and we’re going to be in 2027. But we have an opportunity right now to pause.”

Zak said the city’s got a simple goal in mind.

“We try to keep the Declaration [of Independence] at the heart of everything we do,” Zak said.