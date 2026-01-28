Sycamore School District 427 names new superintendent

Kristen Campbell was named the Sycamore district’s next superintendent during a regularly scheduled school board meeting on Jan. 27, 2026. (Photo provided by Sycamore Community School District 427)

Sycamore School District 427 will soon have a new superintendent after a unanimous school board vote Tuesday night.

Kristen Campbell, currently assistant superintendent of high schools for Oswego School District 308, was named the district’s next superintendent during the school board’s regular meeting Tuesday.

“I’m so excited for this opportunity to be here and meet you all, and be part of your community,” Campbell said.

Campbell, who was an adjunct professor at Trinity International University from 2019 to 2024, shook hands with every member of the school board, and staff working at the meeting.

“I look forward to future conversations,” she said. “Thank you so much for this opportunity to lead your district, and I look forward to future conversations. So thank you so much for being here, and for this support this evening, this means a lot.”

She will begin her role as superintendent on March 1, according to a news release from the district.

District officials undertook a monthslong search for a new leader after the unexpected exit of former Superintendent Steve Wilder in August 2025. District administrator Nick Reineck has held the role in an interim capacity since August.

In the release, district officials said they chose Campbell because of her approach to education and leadership centered on students.

She began her career as an English teacher. She holds multiple advanced degrees, including a doctorate in English from Concordia University Chicago and two master’s degrees from Northeastern University.

Board President Michael DeVito said he is “beyond excited” with the direction the district is taking by selecting Campbell as superintendent.

Board member Cole Regnery said he really likes the board’s selection.

“I’m a homeowner, I’m a father, my son is going to go to these schools, and I just think this is such an exciting moment for us,” Regnery said.

This is a developing story which will be updated.