Sandwich man charged after exposing himself to child, police say

Jerry L Ping, of Sandwich, has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 4 felony, according to records filed in DeKalb County Court on Jan. 15. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)

A Sandwich man was charged after police alleged he exposed himself to a child two days before Christmas, according to DeKalb County court records.

Jerry L. Ping, 61, has been charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 4 felony, according to court records filed Jan. 15. If he is convicted, Ping could face up to 3 years in jail. He also was charged with misdemeanor battery.

Authorities were made aware of the alleged act after the child told their parent about it the evening of Dec. 23, 2025, court records show.

Sandwich police said the child told them that Ping exposed himself to the child, according to the court filing.

Ping, when he was interviewed by police on Jan. 13, denied the act, instead alleging that the child walked in on him in the bathroom. Ping refused to submit a DNA test for forensic evidence, police said.

During a pretrial release hearing on Jan. 16, Ping covered his face while a prosecutor with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office argued that he should remain behind bars while awaiting trial. Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Ping.

Over prosecutors’ request, DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery released Ping with an order not to contact minors while he awaits trial.

A public defender said that Ping is prohibited from being at the location where the alleged act occurred. When reached, the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office declined a request for further comment.

Ping was ordered to appear for his next court date at 9 a.m. on March 3.