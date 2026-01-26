Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Daily Chronicle

Here’s where DeKalb County mobile food pantry will be in February

Rooted For Good lists February Grow Mobile food pantry dates

Rooted for Good shelves are stocked Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in DeKalb as the food pantry prepares for the potential impact of SNAP benefits being cut off due to the government shut down and the large influx of new patrons it may bring.

Rooted for Good shelves are stocked Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, in DeKalb as the food pantry prepares for the potential impact of SNAP benefits being cut off due to the government shut down and the large influx of new patrons it may bring. (Mark Busch)

By Shaw Local News Network

Rooted For Good released a list of February locations for Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, with no requirements necessary.

Rooted For Good works to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Grow Mobile dates in February are:

  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Malta Historical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
  • 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at Hinckley First United Methodist Church, 801 N. Sycamore St., Hinckley
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 8 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
  • 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 12 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
  • 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
  • 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 26 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
LocalDeKalb CountyDeKalb County Front HeadlinesMaltaHinckleyCortlandSandwichDeKalb
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois