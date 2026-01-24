Kaizen Vintage clothing store to close its DeKalb spot

Kaizen Vintage clothing store in DeKalb is going out of business in the coming weeks and is offering special sales until it closes.

The owners Jackson Grier, Tory Hindholm and Michael Forbear took over the establishment in July 2025 when the business changed hands.

In a social media post, the owners expressed gratitude for the community’s support.

“We are so beyond grateful for the DeKalb community support and for every person who has walked through our doors,” the post said. “Kaizen Vintage will, unfortunately, be closing its DeKalb location.”

The vintage clothing store, 866 W. Lincoln Highway, is putting on a closing sale now until Jan. 20, followed by a final $10 sale clean out beginning Jan. 31 until another date to be decided in the future.

The store occupies space currently in the Junction Shopping Center, which is anchored by The Junction Eating Place and neighbors to nuEra DeKalb dispensary.

The owners indicate that they are considering another location, but it hasn’t been decided.

The team at Kaizen Vintage expressed a sense of fondness for what they’ve accomplished.

“This store will forever hold a special place in our hearts because of all of the amazing people we have met and the community we have been able to build in such a short amount of time,” the post said. “While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye, we’re so thankful for everyone we have met along the way, and we can’t wait to continue this new journey with you opening up in our new location.”

The post said the owners are embarking on a 2,000-plus item restock and holding what they’re calling their “biggest sale” to show appreciation to their supporters.