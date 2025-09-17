New owners, new name for vintage clothing store in DeKalb

Kaizen Vintage is seen Sept. 11, 2025, at 966 W. Lincoln Highway, Store 16, in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Kaizen Vintage, a vintage clothing store in the Junction Shopping Center in DeKalb, has come under new ownership and has a new name.

The store’s leadership saw a change in hands in July, with Jackson Grier, Tory Hindholm and Michael Forbear coming on board to replace Jordan Sommers.

Sommers used to run and operate a vintage clothing establishment called SommsVintage at 866 W. Lincoln Highway, Store 16.

Grier said business has been going well for him and his partners.

“It’s feeling good,” Grier said. “I can’t complain at all. All the students are back, so it’s definitely nice. We’re building a little community.”

At Kaizen Vintage, patrons will find racks with an assortment of best-sellers kept heavily in rotation with the likes of Harley-Davidson biker shirts, jerseys, Northern Illinois University merchandise and more.

Grier said patrons have had a lot of positive things to say about the “wide selection” of items sold at the store.

A special section in the back called the $10 Den, offers clothing at a discount.

Grier said he knows what it takes to maintain relevancy in a competitive business landscape. He said the store prides itself on catering to students.

“We want to build a community and try our best to give out the most affordable prices compared to any other store,” Grier said.

As an Illinois State University student, he said running the vintage clothing shop has allowed him to gain real-world experience in something he enjoys.

“I’ve always loved clothes and decided to take a leap of faith and turn my passion into something I can actually do for a living,” Grier said.

The store is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.