DeKalb County Community Foundation accepting spring grant applications

The Voluntary Action Center buying the Meals on Wheels program a new delivery vehicle with a community foundation grant (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

The DeKalb County Community Foundation is inviting nonprofit and public-sector organizations to apply for the latest round of grant funding to support programs that serve local residents.

Learn more about the spring 2026 Community Needs Grants and Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants, or apply online at dekalbccf.org/grant-programs.

Community Needs Grants support the capital needs of local nonprofit and public-sector organizations. Last year, this grant program provided $228,520 to address needs and support projects in DeKalb County. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. March 1. Funding is made possible through ongoing donor generosity to Community Impact Funds, Field of Interest Funds and Donor Advised Funds at the Community Foundation.

Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund Grants support music education for nonprofit and public-sector organizations in the Chicago area. Preference is given to organizations serving DeKalb County residents due to Wurlitzer’s local heritage. Last year, this grant program provided $241,400 to support music education. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. March 1. Funding is made possible through the Farny R. Wurlitzer Foundation Fund at the Community Foundation.

For information on grant programs or additional assistance, email grants@dekalbccf.org or call 815-748-5383.