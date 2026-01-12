City eyes grant for vacant DeKalb land to entice redevelopment

Shaw Local 2016 file photo – The city of DeKalb is applying for a grant to remediate contaminated city-owned land from a former salvage site in the hopes that it might spur future development along South Fourth Street. The city has owned the site since 2015, and demolished the structure in 2016 (shown). (Matthew Apgar)

The city of DeKalb is applying for a grant to remediate contaminated city-owned land from a former salvage site in the hopes that it might spur future development along South Fourth Street.

The site at 1151 S. Fourth St., formerly Protano’s Auto Salvage, has been confirmed to have hazardous lead levels and other contaminants, according to city documents released ahead of Monday’s City Council meeting.

A vote is expected Monday as the city plans to apply for an EPA Brownfield Cleanup Grant through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

The land was acquired by the city a decade ago, and the salvage yard was cleared in 2016.

But the work done on the site left the land vacant due to ongoing environmental concerns, according to the city.

If the City Council approves the next steps and the city’s granted EPA funds, the money would cover 100% of the remediation costs, documents show.

The IEPA grant program offers $315 million nationally to various applicants, according to the city.

The former salvage yard land falls within the city’s existing tax increment financing district, which was formerly identified along South Fourth Street as a priority for redevelopment and improvement.

The city has long considered the South Fourth Street corridor as a priority for revitalization.