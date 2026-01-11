DeKalb Township to offer monthly legal consultations

The DeKalb Township building, 2323 S. Fourth St. on May 1, 2025. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKalb Township will partner with Prairie State Legal Services to offer monthly legal consultations to senior citizens and income-eligible residents.

The free consultations will be from noon to 4 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month beginning Jan. 20 at the township building, 2323 S. Fourth St.

Eligibility for consultations will be based on factors including the legal issue’s nature, age, legal status and income. Prairie State Legal Services assists qualifying residents with civil legal issues such as involuntary discharge from nursing facilities, employment-related issues, public benefits denial or reduction, and eviction.

Appointments are encouraged. Walk-ins will be allowed based on availability. To request an appointment, call 815-758-8282.