Three hospitalized, one charged with DUI after DeKalb crash Thursday

Three people were hospitalized and one charged with DUI after a crash in the early morning hours Thursday at the intersection of Peace and Barber Greene roads, authorities said.

Two Genoa residents suffered injuries when their 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan was struck by a 2007 GMC Yukon around 1:45 a.m., according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

They were taken, with unspecified injuries, to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb by paramedics with DeKalb Fire Department.

The driver of the GMC, a 35-year-old man from Aurora, also was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital by paramedics with the Sycamore Fire Department.

Authorities said the crash occurred when the Aurora man, traveling north on Peace Road, sought to turn left at the intersection with Barber Greene Road, according to the news release. But he failed to yield the right of way and struck the Dodge occupied by the two Genoa residents.

The Aurora driver was charged with aggravated DUI, transporting an open alcohol container as the driver, failure to wear a seatbelt, failure to yield while turning left, operating an uninsured vehicle, causing bodily harm and driving without a valid driver’s license.