Two injured in stabbing at DeKalb apartments

Two men were injured in a stabbing inside a DeKalb apartment building off West Taylor Street Thursday, Police Chief David Byrd said.

Byrd said the stabbing happened between the two men “involved in an altercation.” He called it an isolated incident and said there’s no outstanding threat to the public.

“By the time law enforcement arrived, they were already separated,” Byrd said. “We were able to make contact with both parties, the DeKalb Fire Department came to apply advanced medical aid to both victims.”

It’s not yet clear why the men were fighting or if they knew each other, Byrd said. The stabbing remains under investigation.

DeKalb paramedics took the two men to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaauke Hospital. Byrd said they had serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police were called to Ashbury Court Apartments off West Taylor Street at 2:16 p.m. Thursday. One of the two men called 911, Byrd said.

Police rendered first aid to the men until paramedics arrived.

No arrests have been made, but criminal charges are pending, Byrd said.